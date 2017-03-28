Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Mar282017

WCC and Other Local Community Colleges Meet

DateTuesday, March 28, 2017 at 11:12AM

At a press conference held last Monday, presidents from six community colleges in North Carolina’s Northwest Prosperity Zone shared that this region has an overabundance of good paying advanced manufacturing jobs; the challenge is finding enough people to fill seats in community college classes to build a highly skilled workforce for employers. Dr. Jeff Cox, president of Wilkes Community College hosted of the event. Dr. Cox kicked off the celebration by highlighting the partnership Wilkes Community College has developed with GE Aviation in West Jefferson. The Customized Training Project the college developed for GE Aviation, valued at $1.2 million, played a critical role in GE Aviation nearly doubling the size of their operation in West Jefferson, adding over 100 jobs in Ashe County.  3WC News will share more about this community college conference on newscasts throughout the week.

