Armored Car Wreck on Hwy 268
It was a one-vehicle accident of an armored truck. A GardaWorld armored vehicle went off the road, hit mailboxes, hit an embankment, and overturned on Hwy 268 East Monday afternoon. The armored vehicle was from Charlotte. The driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries but refused transport to WRMC. The driver, Cole Wardwell of Shelby, was charged in the wreck with failure to maintain lane control. The wreck happened just after 3pm Monday near Arbor Grove Church Road causing blocked traffic for a couple of hours.
