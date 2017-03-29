Care-Giver Stole Checks
A former care-giver was arrested for obtaining property by false pretense. Wilkesboro Police received a called from a Spruce Street resident. The man said a former care-giver had stolen 3 checks from his house. The three checks were written out to the suspect and the victim's signature was forged on each. A total of $1100 was stolen from the victim. All three stolen checks were cashed at BB & T. Police tracked the former care-giver to a North Wilkesboro location where he was arrested. Larry Dean Anderson was charged with 3 felony counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense and taken to the Wilkes County Jail.
