Wednesday
Mar292017

Care-Giver Stole Checks

DateWednesday, March 29, 2017 at 11:24AM

A former care-giver was arrested for obtaining property by false pretense.  Wilkesboro Police received a called from a Spruce Street resident.  The man said a former care-giver had stolen 3 checks from his house.  The three checks were written out to the suspect and the victim's signature was forged on each.  A total of $1100 was stolen from the victim.  All three stolen checks were cashed at BB & T.  Police tracked the former care-giver to a North Wilkesboro location where he was arrested.  Larry Dean Anderson was charged with 3 felony counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense and taken to the Wilkes County Jail.

