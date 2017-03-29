Meeting of Area Community Colleges at WCC
At a press conference held last week at Wilkes Community, presidents from six community colleges in North Carolina’s Northwest Prosperity Zone shared we have an overabundance of good paying jobs; the challenge is finding enough people to fill seats in community college classes for a skilled workforce. Dr. Mark Poarch, president of Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute (CCC&TI), said his college’s ongoing partnership with the EDC on workforce training has been a factor in companies locating in Caldwell and Watauga counties. A few examples of programs created include the electrical lineman program developed through a partnership with Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Energies; the upholstery program in partnership with Fairfield Chair Company; and the IT Institute in partnership with Google. The local economy in Caldwell a decade ago was dominated by furniture and textiles. Today it includes plastics, packaging, pharmaceuticals and information technology.
