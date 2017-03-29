Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Care-Giver Stole Checks | Main | Wake Forest Baptist Medical in Davie County »
Wednesday
Mar292017

Meeting of Area Community Colleges at WCC

DateWednesday, March 29, 2017 at 11:23AM

At a press conference held last week at Wilkes Community, presidents from six community colleges in North Carolina’s Northwest Prosperity Zone shared we have an overabundance of good paying jobs; the challenge is finding enough people to fill seats in community college classes for a skilled workforce. Dr. Mark Poarch, president of Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute (CCC&TI), said his college’s ongoing partnership with the EDC on workforce training has been a factor in companies locating in Caldwell and Watauga counties. A few examples of programs created include the electrical lineman program developed through a partnership with Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Energies; the upholstery program in partnership with Fairfield Chair Company; and the IT Institute in partnership with Google. The local economy in Caldwell a decade ago was dominated by furniture and textiles. Today it includes plastics, packaging, pharmaceuticals and information technology.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.