NC Gov Hosts Opiate Abuse Meeting
Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday met with leading professionals from law enforcement, substance abuse treatment and health care about the best ways to fight the opioid crisis in North Carolina. “The opioid crisis has devastated communities and families across our state, and we must work together to help our neighbors struggling with substance use disorders,” Gov. Cooper said. Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen co-hosted a discussion with physicians, first responders, public health experts, community treatment and recovery program leaders, law enforcement and families impacted by opioid abuse from across the Triad. The discussion focused on strategies that show promise as communities come to grips with the opioid epidemic.
