Wake Forest Baptist Medical in Davie County
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center this week announced completion of the 50-bed inpatient wing at Wake Forest Baptist Health – Davie Medical Center. When the three-story, 78,220 square foot addition officially opens Monday, April 3, it will consolidate all Davie Medical Center services into one location. The new $47 million wing’s 50 inpatient beds were relocated to Bermuda Run after the Mocksville facility was decommissioned earlier this month.
