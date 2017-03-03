Subscribe to our Content

 

Mar032017

Alcohol Affects Women More Then Men

Friday, March 3, 2017

Women simply don’t metabolize alcohol in the same way as men. It’s called the telescoping effect. Several research studies have shown that some women who drink heavily can do as much damage to their bodies in four to five years as a man who has been drinking for 20 to 25 years, according to Laura Veach, Ph.D., director of screening and counseling intervention services at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.  Doctors believe it is due to the concentration of water and fat, but they are not entirely sure why women are so different from men in metabolizing alcohol. 

