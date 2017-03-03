Subscribe to our Content

 

Friday
Mar032017

Concealed Food in Pants

Friday, March 3, 2017

After concealing food in his pants, he tried to leave the store.  A manager at Lowes Foods told Wilkesboro Police that a mid-50's white male came in the store and was seen putting a bottle of wine, a salad, and steaks in the waistband of his pants.  The man then attempted to leave the store.  He was stopped by store staff and asked to return the stolen food.  The man gave back the food but then took off.  Store employees got a tag number and description of the car.  Police are waiting to obtain video surveillance footage before identifying the suspect.

