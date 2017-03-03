Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Alcohol Affects Women More Then Men | Main | Update: J & B Greene Break-In »
Friday
Mar032017

Sen Burr Comments on Carson and Trump

DateFriday, March 3, 2017 at 12:52PM

Yesterday, the Senate voted to confirm Dr. Ben Carson to head the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) released the following statement:  "Dr. Carson will look at housing policy with fresh eyes and move forward with programs that will help communities thrive so that all Americans can reach their full potential.”  Concerning the President's speech this week, Sen Burr said:  “In his first few days in office, President Trump was quick to begin honoring his promises to the American people. Going forward, the President tonight outlined a blue print to improve our economy and keep our country safe."  Burr also stated:  "Americans were clear about their priorities in this past election and it’s time to work together on issues that are critical to the American people."

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.