Sen Burr Comments on Carson and Trump
Yesterday, the Senate voted to confirm Dr. Ben Carson to head the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) released the following statement: "Dr. Carson will look at housing policy with fresh eyes and move forward with programs that will help communities thrive so that all Americans can reach their full potential.” Concerning the President's speech this week, Sen Burr said: “In his first few days in office, President Trump was quick to begin honoring his promises to the American people. Going forward, the President tonight outlined a blue print to improve our economy and keep our country safe." Burr also stated: "Americans were clear about their priorities in this past election and it’s time to work together on issues that are critical to the American people."
