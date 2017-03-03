Subscribe to our Content

 

Mar032017

Trying to Cash Stolen Check

DateFriday, March 3, 2017 at 12:57PM

A Purlear woman was arrested while trying to cash a stolen check at a local bank.  A Wilkesboro Police Officer was in the bank at the time.  Bank staff stopped him and advised him of a possible problem with the check.  The person who had the bank account was contacted and she advised she just realized a book of checks was stolen from her home.  The victim came to the bank, identified the check, but stated that she did not write it and did not know the suspect.  The check written for 500 dollars was not cashed, and the suspect, Tasha Collins, was arrested.  The victim was advised to close her account, cancel her checks, and then open a new account.

