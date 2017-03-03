Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Trying to Cash Stolen Check »
Friday
Mar032017

Two Wilkes Fires Get Out of Hand

DateFriday, March 3, 2017 at 12:59PM

A couple of small burnings got out of control this week in Wilkes thanks to windy conditions.  On Monday a man in the Austin Community was burning off a garden area when the fire got out of control and burned about two acres before firefighters from Austin and Traphill extinguished it.  Then Tuesday, a man in the Little Brushy Mountain Community was burning trash in a barrel that got out of control, spread through some woodlands, and threatened houses before firefighters from Little Brushy Mtn and Broadway were able to contain and put out that fire.  In this incident, the man was given a warning ticket for burning trash in a barrel.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.