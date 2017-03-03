Two Wilkes Fires Get Out of Hand
A couple of small burnings got out of control this week in Wilkes thanks to windy conditions. On Monday a man in the Austin Community was burning off a garden area when the fire got out of control and burned about two acres before firefighters from Austin and Traphill extinguished it. Then Tuesday, a man in the Little Brushy Mountain Community was burning trash in a barrel that got out of control, spread through some woodlands, and threatened houses before firefighters from Little Brushy Mtn and Broadway were able to contain and put out that fire. In this incident, the man was given a warning ticket for burning trash in a barrel.
