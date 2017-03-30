Construction in Downtown North Wilkesboro
On Monday, North Wilkesboro's Town Hall Main Entrance on Main Street closed to construction. Visitors may access the building via the 9th Street entrance. Sidewalk and street reconstruction at this intersection will result in periodic street closures as well. In the Town of North Wilkesboro – Construction began last week on the Town’s 9th & Main Streetscape renovation, The design was prepared by McGill and Associates, who also created the Downtown Masterplan and Streetscape Study in 2010. The initial phase involves Town Street and Public Utilities crews cutting trenches to install underground power. Project contractor MBI Builders of North Wilkesboro, will then begin carving out curb extensions at all four corners. The Town is aware construction at this busy intersection will be inconvenient at times, but the end result will be a safer more attractive center of downtown. Project completion is expected within 90 days, or early June 2017. Should any resident or business owner have questions or concerns, those may be referred to Planning & Community Development at 336-667-7129.
Reader Comments