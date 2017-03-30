Police Using Social Media to Catch a Counterfeiter
For those with access to Social Media, your help is requested. On the Wilkesboro Police Dept Facebook page, there is a picture from a in-store surveillance camera of a man who is a suspect in the passing of counterfeit money at several locations recently. The unidentified man drives a black pickup possibly a Ford F150. You can see a picture of the suspect and get more information on the Wilkesboro Police Facebook page. If you can identify this person, you may be eligible for a reward. Call us at 336-667-7277 or Wilkes Crimestoppers at 336-667-8900 to remain anonymous.
