Thursday
Mar302017

Prescription Drug Thefts and Addiction

DateThursday, March 30, 2017 at 12:14PM

This week, a Wilkesboro woman reported that someone forcibly entered her home, tied her to a chair, and then stolen prescription medication and jewelry.  The suspect got away and has not been identified.  Also, a Hays resident called the Wilkes Sheriff's Office to report that their pain medication was stolen.  Addiction to prescription medication is getting worse and getting a lot of attention right now. Earlier there was a free movie here in Wilkes, earlier this week the NC Governor met with Officials in High Point, and yesterday New Jersey Governor Christie excepted to lead a Presidential Task Force on the Opiate Abuse Problem.  Locally, Project Lazarus is a public health oriented non-profit organization established in 2008 in response to extremely high drug overdose death rates in Wilkes County. Governor Roy Cooper continues to meet with leading professionals from law enforcement, substance abuse treatment and health care about the best ways to fight the opioid crisis in North Carolina.  

