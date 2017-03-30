Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Mar302017

Warning of a Texting Scam

DateThursday, March 30, 2017 at 12:09PM

Officials at the North Carolina State Employees Credit Union are warning customers not to respond to a text message they may get on their cell phones. Many reported receiving the message last Thursday. Investigators say the message is a "phishing" scam, where someone is trying to get personal information and bank account numbers. They're trying to find out who's behind it and get the phone number shut down. Credit Union officials say no bank or credit union would ever ask for personal information - especially in an email or text message. Consumers in North Carolina and elsewhere have also reported phishing emails that pretend to come from the IRS. The phony emails tell people that they are eligible for a tax refund. The emails often include a link to a web site where people are asked to provide information such as their bank account or credit card number. The IRS does not request taxpayers’ personal information by email.

