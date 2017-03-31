Carport Fraud
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible fraud involving a carport. A local Wilkes resident called A+ Carports to complain about the quality of the work and the product he had purchased. The company checked and there was no record of this man purchasing a carport from them even though he had a hand-written invoice. Investigators are trying to determine who installed a used carport rather than a new one using another company's name. That investigation is continuing. The victim paid 3500 dollars for that carport in question.
Reader Comments