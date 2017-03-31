Child Abuse Prevention Month and Silent March on Sunday
1200 child abuse cases reported in Wilkes in 2016 is the reason the need continues for a Child Abuse Prevention Month and Silent March. 3WC News spoke this week with Sherry Wilcox of Children's Hope Alliance and Susan Allen of Our House about April being Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Silent March and Pinwheel Planting planned for Sunday afternoon in Wilkesboro. Allen explains we need to work on child abuse prevention all year....Air Wilcox said we need to bring awareness of the problem to stop it....Air The 7th Annual Silent March is Sunday 2 til 3 beginning at Children's Hope Alliance on Courthouse Drive and continuing to Our House on Main Street, Wilkesboro.
