Hwy Patrol Officer Hurt in Chase
A NC Hwy Patrol Officer was injured this week in pursuit of a suspect. Just after 4 Wednesday afternoon, Troopers Walker and Belcher went to a Champion-Mt. Pleasant Road residence to speak with a man about a hit and run from earlier this week. As the Troopers approached the house, they saw the suspect run into the woods. A foot chase led to the Troopers falling down an embankment. Trooper J E Belcher was knocked unconscious from the fall and taken to WRMC for treatment of his injuries. Trooper Walker captured the suspect, Jonathan Sheets of Ferguson. Sheets was charged with possession of meth and resisting arrest along with previous charges.
