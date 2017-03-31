Trout Fishing Tomorrow
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters in 25 western counties at 7 a.m. tomorrow, April 1. While fishing on Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters, anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limits or bait restrictions. Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters, marked by green-and-white signs, are stocked from March until August every year. For a complete list of all Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters, as well as trout maps, weekly stocking schedule, and fishing-- visit the Commission’s fishing page, www.ncwildlife.org/fishing
