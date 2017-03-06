Bagging Shoplifters
It's a common way to shoplift--the thief or thieves take in store bags, fill them with merchandise, and then leave without paying. Such was the case last week at Walmart in Wilkesboro. Police were called after two people tried to place nearly 500 dollars in tools in store bags and then leave without paying. They were stopped and detained until Police arrived. The two, Allen Jones of Moravian Falls and Sarah Bjorgen of Boone, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
