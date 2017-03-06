Subscribe to our Content

 

Monday
Mar062017

Bagging Shoplifters

DateMonday, March 6, 2017 at 11:49AM

It's a common way to shoplift--the thief or thieves take in store bags, fill them with merchandise, and then leave without paying.  Such was the case  last week at Walmart in Wilkesboro.  Police were called after two people tried to place nearly 500 dollars in tools in store bags and then leave without paying.  They were stopped and detained until Police arrived.  The two, Allen Jones of Moravian Falls and Sarah Bjorgen of Boone, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

