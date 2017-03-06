Subscribe to our Content

 

Monday
Mar062017

NC Trout Fishing Closed til April

DateMonday, March 6, 2017 at 11:48AM

In Wilkes and surrounding areas, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has closed approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing in March and reopen at 7 a.m. on April 1. While fishing is closed, Commission personnel will stock all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters in preparation for opening day. This year, Commission personnel will stock approximately 916,000 trout — 96 percent of which average 10 inches in length, with the other 4 percent exceeding 14 inches in length. While fishing on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year. For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s trout fishing page, www.ncwildlife.org/fishing/trout.

