NC Trout Fishing Closed til April
In Wilkes and surrounding areas, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has closed approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing in March and reopen at 7 a.m. on April 1. While fishing is closed, Commission personnel will stock all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters in preparation for opening day. This year, Commission personnel will stock approximately 916,000 trout — 96 percent of which average 10 inches in length, with the other 4 percent exceeding 14 inches in length. While fishing on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year. For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s trout fishing page, www.ncwildlife.org/fishing/trout.
