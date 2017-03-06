Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Gov Budget Proposal | Main | Trying to Use Stolen Card »
Monday
Mar062017

Stolen While at Work

DateMonday, March 6, 2017 at 11:51AM

They have the suspect on video.  Wilkesboro Police were called concerning stolen property from a locker at Tyson.  The victim stated that his cellphone, debit card, and other items were stolen from his locker at Tyson while he was working.  A check with his bank revealed his card had been used at the Run In on River Street.  Police took the time of the purchase to the Run In, check video surveillance, and saw the suspect use the card to make the purchase.  Police are working with company officials to identify the thief.  Charges are pending.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.