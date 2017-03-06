Stolen While at Work
They have the suspect on video. Wilkesboro Police were called concerning stolen property from a locker at Tyson. The victim stated that his cellphone, debit card, and other items were stolen from his locker at Tyson while he was working. A check with his bank revealed his card had been used at the Run In on River Street. Police took the time of the purchase to the Run In, check video surveillance, and saw the suspect use the card to make the purchase. Police are working with company officials to identify the thief. Charges are pending.
