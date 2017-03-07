NC Gov Budget Proposal
Governor Roy Cooper recently released his recommended budget for 2017-2019, Common Ground Solutions for NC, to invest in a better educated, healthier and more prosperous North Carolina without raising taxes or fees. Governor Cooper’s budget puts North Carolina on a path to lead all southeastern states in teacher pay in three years and reach the national average in five years. Governor Cooper’s budget aims to help North Carolina and its people grow healthier by expanding Medicaid to cover an additional 624,000 individuals and inject more than $4 billion into our economy annually, without additional state costs. Programs to boost North Carolina’s economy include $30 million to develop sites for employers to locate in North Carolina counties where good jobs are needed the most. Find more the Governor's budget at www.governor.nc.gov
