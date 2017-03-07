NC Governor on Weather Preparedness Week
Governor Roy Cooper has declared March 5-11 Severe Weather Preparedness Week and urges North Carolinians to prepare and practice safety plans in case severe weather strikes, which could happen as soon as tonight according to weather forecasts. North Carolina is traditionally an active tornado and severe thunderstorm state and while severe weather can occur at any time of year, spring is the most active season. Emergency Management officials recommend the following safety tips: Develop a family emergency plan; If thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is close enough to strike you; Assemble an emergency supply kit for use at home or in your vehicle; and Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle and do not stop under an overpass or bridge. Get more information online at ReadyNC.org
Reader Comments