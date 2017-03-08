DSS Update at Commissioners' Meeting This Week
The Wilkes County Commissioners met yesterday to approve budget amendments, approve March for Meals Proclamation, and receive a monthly report from the Wilkes Dept of Social Services. DSS Director John Blevins reported that they had requested and received an additional $10,788 for the LIEAP program that was used to help Wilkes residents. The number of children in Foster Care is an ongoing issue in Wilkes and across NC. There are currently 225 active Foster Care Cases in Wilkes which is again up from the previous month total of 193. Blevins told Commissioners they had contacted the Children's Home Society to help with finding adoptive families for Wilkes children needing homes. There is MAPP training for potential foster families planned for the end of March. Seven families are registered, more are needed, and if interested, call Wilkes DSS at 336-651-7493.
