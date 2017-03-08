NC Opioid Problem
Help is requested in the drug problem in our state. Yesterday, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, called on thousands of clinicians across North Carolina to join the fight against opioid addiction in North Carolina, a crisis that has seen more than 13,000 North Carolinians die unnecessarily from unintentional overdoses since 1999. Cohen said, “We need the help of all prescribers to turn the tide of this opioid crisis.” Cohen stated that the State Health Dept was working with the Governor's office to ramp up prevention, treatment and recovery efforts across the state.
