Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Successful SkillsUSA at WCC | Main | NC Sen Burr on Healthcare and Russia Investigation »
Wednesday
Mar082017

NC Opioid Problem

DateWednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11:33AM

Help is requested in the drug problem in our state. Yesterday, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, called on thousands of clinicians across North Carolina to join the fight against opioid addiction in North Carolina, a crisis that has seen more than 13,000 North Carolinians die unnecessarily from unintentional overdoses since 1999.  Cohen said, “We need the help of all prescribers to turn the tide of this opioid crisis.”  Cohen stated that the State Health Dept was working with the Governor's office to ramp up prevention, treatment and recovery efforts across the state.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.