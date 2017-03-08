Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Mar082017

NC Sen Burr on Healthcare and Russia Investigation

DateWednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11:31AM

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) spoke about the American Healthcare Act introduced Monday night by House Ways and Means Committee:  “The House plan is a good first step toward providing relief from the broken promises, costly mandates, and government bureaucracy created by Obamacare."  Over the weekend, U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, made the following statement on the Committee’s ongoing investigation into Russian intelligence activities:  “As I’ve said since the beginning and have repeated since, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will follow the evidence where it leads, and we will continue to be guided by the intelligence and facts as we compile our findings.”

