Wednesday
Mar082017

Successful SkillsUSA at WCC

DateWednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11:34AM

Over 870 high school students from 17 counties including Wilkes attended the SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally & Career Showcase hosted at Wilkes Community College on February 27, 2017. This annual educational and professional development activity is open to all SkillsUSA members and advisors, Career and Technical Education (CTE) students, business and industry partners and educational partners.  “This year’s event was the largest in our history of hosting the regional rally,” says Hardin Kennedy, SkillsUSA college advisor.  Over 900 high school students and industry partners participated in this year’s rally. Of those, 512 students competed, and over 75 business and industry representatives were on site. For more information about the SkillsUSA program, call WCC at 336-838-6219

