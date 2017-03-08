WCC Small Business Center Seminars
The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for March that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants, however attendees must pre-register to participate. How to Find Customers is March 8, 2017, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on the WCC Ashe Campus. Maximizing a Fundraising Event is March 9, 2017, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the WCC Alleghany Center. Workplace Violence in the Small Business: Are You Prepared is March 14, 2017, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Wilkes Campus. To learn more about the Small Business Center, call 336-838-6166
Reader Comments