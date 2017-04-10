National Lineman Day Today
The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) has designated April 10, 2017 as National Lineman Appreciation Day. If the power is on where you are, then you likely have a lineman to thank. Today, EnergyUnited will honor the dedicated linemen who often work in challenging conditions to keep the lights on. They want to show appreciate to Linemen for their dedication and commitment in providing safe, reliable energy to members in the 19 counties including Wilkes they serve through EnergyUnited’s service area.
