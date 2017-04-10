Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Apr102017

NC Hwy Patrol Helps in I-95 Campaign Over the Weekend

DateMonday, April 10, 2017 at 12:14PM

The State Highway Patrol is proud to announce its participation in a nationwide campaign to combat traffic fatalities.  The I-95 Drive to Save Lives campaign is a collaborative effort with 14 other states.   On Saturday and Sunday, troopers focused their efforts along the I-95 corridor from Maine to Florida, in an attempt to decrease traffic collisions and increase law enforcement visibility.  According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2015 marked the largest increase in traffic fatalities since 1966.  Also, the first half of 2016 revealed a similar pattern of increase.  The 1,920 mile stretch along the I-95 corridor has been ranked among the top 10 nationally in fatalities for the past several years.  Furthermore, I-95 is the fifth most dangerous interstate in the U.S. with .89 fatalities per mile from 2010 to 2015.

