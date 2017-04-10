Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« National Lineman Day Today | Main | NC Hwy Patrol Helps in I-95 Campaign Over the Weekend »
Monday
Apr102017

Speaker at Baptist about Opioid Epidemic

DateMonday, April 10, 2017 at 12:14PM

Nora Volkow, M.D., director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), will speak about the opioid epidemic in America at Wake Forest School of Medicine, which is part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, today at noon. Opioid misuse is an urgent public health problem throughout the United States. In North Carolina, it is particularly acute in the Piedmont and mountain regions, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. While heroin use is a major problem in the state, abuse of prescription opioids is responsible for the greatest number of overdose deaths. In addition to overdose, opioid abuse is associated with potentially life-threatening infections resulting from injection, including hepatitis C and HIV.  Locally, Project Lazarus works to combat the problem with Prescription Drug Abuse in Wilkes.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.