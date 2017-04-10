Speaker at Baptist about Opioid Epidemic
Nora Volkow, M.D., director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), will speak about the opioid epidemic in America at Wake Forest School of Medicine, which is part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, today at noon. Opioid misuse is an urgent public health problem throughout the United States. In North Carolina, it is particularly acute in the Piedmont and mountain regions, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. While heroin use is a major problem in the state, abuse of prescription opioids is responsible for the greatest number of overdose deaths. In addition to overdose, opioid abuse is associated with potentially life-threatening infections resulting from injection, including hepatitis C and HIV. Locally, Project Lazarus works to combat the problem with Prescription Drug Abuse in Wilkes.
Reader Comments