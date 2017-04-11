Foxx: Bill to Prevent Funding of Elective Abortions
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has introduced legislation to prevent tax-favored health savings accounts from being used to fund elective abortion. “Few things demean the sanctity of human life more than elective abortion,” said Foxx. Individuals with high deductible health insurance plans are eligible to open health savings accounts. Contributions to the accounts are tax deductible while the interest or other earnings on the assets in the accounts are tax-free. Participants can withdraw funds from the accounts on a tax-free basis to cover qualified medical expenses. Congress has already established limits on withdrawals from health savings accounts by establishing qualified medical expenses. Similarly, H.R. 2019 removes elective abortion as a qualified medical expense.
