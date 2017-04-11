Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Still Recovering from Hurricane Matthew | Main | Stolen Catalytic Converters from Southeastern »
Tuesday
Apr112017

Foxx: Bill to Prevent Funding of Elective Abortions

DateTuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11:28AM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has introduced legislation to prevent tax-favored health savings accounts from being used to fund elective abortion.  “Few things demean the sanctity of human life more than elective abortion,” said Foxx. Individuals with high deductible health insurance plans are eligible to open health savings accounts. Contributions to the accounts are tax deductible while the interest or other earnings on the assets in the accounts are tax-free. Participants can withdraw funds from the accounts on a tax-free basis to cover qualified medical expenses. Congress has already established limits on withdrawals from health savings accounts by establishing qualified medical expenses. Similarly, H.R. 2019 removes elective abortion as a qualified medical expense.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.