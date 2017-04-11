NC Still Recovering from Hurricane Matthew
Nearly six months after Hurricane Matthew’s devastating landfall, North Carolina continues to make strides to help survivors and communities rebuild, but more help is needed for full recovery. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew claimed 28 lives in North Carolina, displaced thousands of families, and caused an estimated $4.8 billion in damage to homes, businesses, public facilities, agriculture, and roads. Approximately 270 families displaced by Matthew continue to live in hotels under a FEMA temporary shelter program. The N.C. Department of Transportation has reopened all but 14 of 625 roads that Hurricane Matthew damaged or closed. To date, approximately $1.4 billion in state and federal funds have been dedicated to recovery. Gov. Cooper asked Congress for nearly $1 billion additional federal dollars for unmet recovery needs.
Reader Comments