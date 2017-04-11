Stealing TV's from a Local Store
He had already stolen one TV and tried to steal a second one when they caught him. Wilkesboro Police were called to Walmart regarding an attempted theft. A white male was caught on video surveillance removing an anti-theft device from a TV and then leaving the store. He was stopped in the store when he attempted to remove a second anti-theft device from another TV. Steven Huffman of Purlear was arrested and charged with felony removing anti-theft device, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor drug possession.
