Wednesday
Apr122017

EnergyUnited Bright Ideas Applications

DateWednesday, April 12, 2017 at 12:35PM

EnergyUnited and the other 25 co-ops in the network of North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have collectively pledged nearly $600,000 to the state’s teachers in Bright Ideas education grant funding for the 2017-2018 school year. Educators can submit an application of up to $2,000 for creative, hands-on classroom projects that would not otherwise be possible. EnergyUnited expects to award over $40,000 in Bright Ideas grants this year to teachers in the counties it serves. The grants are available to K-12 teachers from public, public charter, private and Christian schools for innovative projects in any subject. Teachers can learn more and apply online at:   www.energyunited.com/ bright-ideas-program.

