Wednesday
Apr122017

Huge Jump in Foster Care in NC

DateWednesday, April 12, 2017 at 12:34PM

Recently released figures show a huge jump of 10.4-percent in youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina in 2016 compared to 2015. These are the highest numbers since data compilation began 16-years ago. Youth aging out of foster care without the support structure of a safe, permanent, and loving family, face tremendous odds transitioning into adulthood. Challenges include an absence of mentorship, homelessness or inadequate housing, incomplete education, a cycle of low paying or no jobs, early parenthood, health issues, substance abuse, and sometimes, incarceration. To learn more about the foster care and adoption crisis in North Carolina and how you can help, Children’s Home Society will host the annual A Place to Call Home banquets in Raleigh on April 27, Charlotte on May 11, and Greensboro on May 18. 

