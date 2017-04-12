Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Apr122017

Summer STEAM for Wilkes Students

DateWednesday, April 12, 2017 at 12:38PM

Summer opportunities for sixth through tenth graders in Wilkes County are gaining steam as Wilkes Community College has announced its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Academy courses. Students can select from over 20 courses where they will combine learning and fun. WCC’s Ashe Campus and Alleghany Center are offering a similar slate of courses to sixth through tenth graders in those counties.  Parents should complete the Wilkes Campus STEAM Academy online interest/scholarship form at www.wilkescc.edu/GEARUP/ by April 18.

