Be Careful Choosing Tax Preparer
The tax filing deadline is Tuesday, and appointments with some tax professionals may be limited. The IRS urges taxpayers to avoid fly-by-night preparers who may not be available after April 18 and suggests checking the preparer’s qualifications and history. The IRS Choosing a Tax Professional page has information about tax preparer credentials and qualifications. Each year, millions of tax returns are prepared for free by taxpayers using IRS Free File . For more information, visit www.IRS.gov
