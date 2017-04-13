Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Apr132017

Operation Drive to Live Results

DateThursday, April 13, 2017 at 12:04PM

The State Highway Patrol concluded Operation Drive to Live after a week-long education and enforcement campaign.  The campaign, which was April 3 through April 7, focused on promoting safe driving awareness to teenage drivers. During Operation Drive to Live, Troopers enforced all traffic laws around the state's high schools and conducted traffic safety education programs.  During the week, there were over 1100 seatbelt violations, 4800 speeding violations, and 30 who passed a stopped school bus, Although the campaign has ended, troopers across the state will continue to educate and closely monitor teenage drivers with one goal in mind; to save lives.

