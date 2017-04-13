Operation Drive to Live Results
The State Highway Patrol concluded Operation Drive to Live after a week-long education and enforcement campaign. The campaign, which was April 3 through April 7, focused on promoting safe driving awareness to teenage drivers. During Operation Drive to Live, Troopers enforced all traffic laws around the state's high schools and conducted traffic safety education programs. During the week, there were over 1100 seatbelt violations, 4800 speeding violations, and 30 who passed a stopped school bus, Although the campaign has ended, troopers across the state will continue to educate and closely monitor teenage drivers with one goal in mind; to save lives.
