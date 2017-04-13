Wilkes Rabies Clinics in May
Rabies Vaccination Clinics are coming to Wilkes soon. NC State Law states: It shall be unlawful for an owner to fail to provide current inoculation against rabies (hydrophobia) for any dog or cat 4 months of age or older. All dogs are to be held securely on a leash and all cats are to be contained in a carrier or box by a responsible person. A charge of $7:00 will be made for each dog or cat vaccinated. A licensed veterinarian will administer the vaccine. The first Rabies Vaccination Clinics in May are Tuesday, May 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 at Southeastern Community Center, North Wilkesboro; Traphill Elementary; Millers Creek Elementary, Mt Pleasant Elementary; Ronda Clingman Elementary; and Mtn View Elementary.
