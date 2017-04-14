Arrested for Arson in Wilkes
The fire appeared suspicious from the start, and now an arrest has been made for arson. The Champion, Millers Creek and Cricket fire departments were dispatched Wednesday morning to a house fire on the Summit Road in the Champion Community. The house was already fully engulfed with fire when firefighters arrived. According to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jordan Tyler Brittain was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and burning personal property. Brittain lived in the house that was burned with his grandmother and was home alone at the time of the fire. As of yesterday, Brittain remained in the Wilkes County Jail Thursday with a $250,000 secured bond.
Reader Comments