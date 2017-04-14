Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Apr142017

Arrested for Arson in Wilkes

Friday, April 14, 2017

The fire appeared suspicious from the start, and now an arrest has been made for arson.  The Champion, Millers Creek and Cricket fire departments were dispatched  Wednesday morning to a house fire on the Summit Road in the Champion Community.  The house was already fully engulfed with fire when firefighters arrived.  According to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jordan Tyler Brittain was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and burning personal property. Brittain lived in the house that was burned with his grandmother and was home alone at the time of the fire.  As of yesterday, Brittain remained in the Wilkes County Jail Thursday with a $250,000 secured bond. 

