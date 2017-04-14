Burr on Gorsuch Confirmation
One week ago today, the Senate voted 54-45 to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Unites States Supreme Court. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) released the following statement last Friday: “Neil Gorsuch is a trusted mainstream jurist who is ready to shoulder the incredible responsibility of serving on the Supreme Court. Justice Gorsuch will serve the American people well as a defender of the Constitution. I congratulate Justice Gorsuch on his confirmation, and I thank him for answering the call to serve this great nation.”
