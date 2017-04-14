Funny Money from 20's to 100's
There have been several fake 20-dollar bills passed over the last few weeks. Local law enforcement are currently investigating. Now two counterfeit 100-dollar-bills have been passed at a local store. The Lowes Foods on Winkler Street called Wilkesboro Police concerning the funny money. Police have viewed surveillance video and there is a possible suspect concerning this fake cash. The counterfeit bills were seized as evidence; the investigation is continuing.
