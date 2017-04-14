Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Apr142017

Funny Money from 20's to 100's

DateFriday, April 14, 2017 at 12:41PM

There have been several fake 20-dollar bills passed over the last few weeks.  Local law enforcement are currently investigating.  Now two counterfeit 100-dollar-bills have been passed at a local store.  The Lowes Foods on Winkler Street called Wilkesboro Police concerning the funny money.  Police have viewed surveillance video and there is a possible suspect concerning this fake cash.  The counterfeit bills were seized as evidence; the investigation is continuing.

