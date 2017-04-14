Kids' Fishing Day in Wilkesboro Tomorrow
Cub Creek Park closed to fishing at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13th in anticipation of the Troutacular Kids Fishing Day this Saturday. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Those interested can register in parking lot at Cub Creek Park Saturday morning at 9:00 AM. A NC Wildlife Agent and sponsors will be onsite during event to answer questions. The Troutacular Kids Fishing Day is for ages 15 & under. Each child must have adult to accompany them. Ages 16 and above and adults can fish after 12:00 pm. Bring rods if you have them. A few extra rods will be available to check out with a valid Wilkes County Public Library card. Kids ages 15 and under do not need fishing license; however, kids age 16 and older are required to have a fishing license. Cub Creek is stocked prior to event by NC Wildlife and there will not be any fishing until the event starts and is over. For more information, call 336-838-3951 or visit www.wilkesboronc.org
