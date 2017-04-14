Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Apr142017

Painted Rocks in Wilkes

DateFriday, April 14, 2017 at 12:39PM

One of the hottest fads in Wilkes right now....finding and re-hiding painted rocks. Color Wilkes was created in hopes of spreading positivity around Wilkes. According to their Facebook page, THIS IS 100% NON PROFIT! Color Wilkes is not associated with any profit of any kind. The idea is to paint a rock with whatever you choose and add positive picture or message. Those participating are asked to NOT place rocks INSIDE businesses, schools, government buildings, or restaurants. You are also asked to place the rocks in a safe area. If you find a rock, post a picture on the Color Wilkes Facebook page and then re-"hide" it. If you find a rock and want to keep it, that is fine.  Finally, to all that get involved--remember to have fun while we Color Wilkes.

