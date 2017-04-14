Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Apr142017

This Week for Telecommunications

DateFriday, April 14, 2017 at 12:38PM

Today is the last day of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. This week is designated by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials to honor the often unseen contributions our telecommunicators make to our public safety on a daily basis. Those communications professionals are more than just the voice you hear on the radio or on the other end of a 911 call, they are the first line of defense for the officers, medics, firefighters, and all citizens of Wilkes County. Sheriff Chris Shew and all the men and women of the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office are saying a special heart felt “Thank You” to all of our telecommunicators, who help maintain calm in our times of crisis. 

