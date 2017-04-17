Argument In & Out of Car and Child Endangerment
The two parents got into an argument that led to a broken car window and child abuse charges. Wilkesboro Police initiated a traffic stop following 911 calls of a man on the hood of a vehicle traveling down the road. The two parents admitted to getting into a fight with the children in the car. At one point, he was on the hood of the car bashing the windshield while she was driving. Broken glass was all over both parents and both children. The children were released to the custody of a grandparent and Wilkes DSS was contacted. The two parents: Bradley Bridges and Brelan Redmon were charged with child abuse and endangerment.
