Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Argument In & Out of Car and Child Endangerment | Main | STEAM Registration Deadline is Tomorrow »
Monday
Apr172017

Congrats to Two North Wilkes Students-Athletes

DateMonday, April 17, 2017 at 11:52AM

A total of 19 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools were honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of “Heart of a Champion” recognition on Saturday, April 8, 2017. The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition.  Congratulations to the two "Heart of a Champion" winners from North Wilkes:  Luke Miles and Emily Childers. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.