Congrats to Two North Wilkes Students-Athletes
A total of 19 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools were honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of “Heart of a Champion” recognition on Saturday, April 8, 2017. The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. Congratulations to the two "Heart of a Champion" winners from North Wilkes: Luke Miles and Emily Childers.
