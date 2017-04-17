Looking for Counterfeit Bills in Wilkes

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 11:53AM

According to the Wilkesboro Police, a number of counterfeit bills have been passed in our town and area recently. The Secret Service offers the below methods to detect counterfeit bills: Hold a bill up to a light and look for a holograph of the face image on the bill. Both images should match. If the $100 bill has been bleached, the hologram will display an image of Abraham Lincoln, who appears on the $5 bills, instead of Benjamin Franklin. Looking at the bill through a light will also reveal a thin vertical strip containing text that spells out the bill’s denomination. Also, hold the bill up to a light to view the watermark in an unprinted space to the right of the portrait. If you believe you have received a counterfeit bill, do the following: Contact law enforcement agency. Do not handle the counterfeit note. Place it inside a protective cover, a plastic bag, or envelope to give to Police. Remember, if you are passed a counterfeit bill, you own it. So when accepting cash, it pays to be knowledgeable about the crime of counterfeiting. For more information on detecting funny money, visit the Wilkesboro Police Facebook page.